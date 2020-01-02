The Delaware Center for Horticulture, 1810 N. Dupont St., Wilmington, and Wilmington’s Urban Forestry crew will host TreeCycle Wilmington, a family-friendly tree shredding event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4.

Those who want to keep their trees out of the landfill, and take home a bag of fresh wood chips for the garden, are encouraged to bring their trees to this event, when the Urban Forestry team will chip trees in a commercial chipper/grinder and hand participants a bag of mulch.

The event, sponsored by Wilmington’s Department of Public Works, will also include warmth by the fire pit in the courtyard, hot apple cider and s’mores and custom TreeCycle neck warmers and tree swag.

Trees can be dropped off in the DCH parking lot beginning Dec. 30. For equipment and operator safety, any ropes wires stands or metal objects should be removed from trees. The service is free of charge; donations benefit DCH’s community forestry efforts.

For more, visit thedch.org.