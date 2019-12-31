Near Felton

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Lords Corner Road, between Drapers Mill Road and Holly Spring Road, Felton, from 7 a.m. Jan. 6 to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Northbound traffic will travel north on Holly Spring Road, west on Route 10/Willow Grove Road, south on Drapers Mill Road and return to Lords Corner Road. Southbound traffic will travel north on Drapers Mill Road, east on Route 10/Willow Grove Road, south on Holly Spring Road and back to Lords Corner Road.

Detour signage will be posted.