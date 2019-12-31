The Dover Century Club donated $607 to Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that provides highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support free of charge to people with disabilities.

Since its inception, CCI has placed more than 6,000 dogs with children, adults and veterans nationwide. The Dover Century Club project was led by Home Life Program Chairman Jan Mercer with the support of General Federation of Women’s Clubs Home Life Community Service National Chairman and DCC Vice President Carolyn Forbes.