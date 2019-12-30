He was not injured in the Dec. 28 shooting, police said.

A 31-year-old man was leaving his house in the unit block of State Circle in the Capitol Park neighborhood when someone fired several rounds Dec. 28 at 6:52 p.m.

The man was not injured, but his home was hit seven times and two vehicles were each hit once.

Troopers found multiple 9mm and 40 caliber shell casings from the road and yard next to the residence.

No one was injured, and there is no suspect information nor a possible motive, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective P. Campbell of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling (302) 698-8504.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.