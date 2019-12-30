A young man was assaulted and robbed after he opened his door to two armed men Dec. 28, police said.

Two armed men forced into a home in the unit block of Kentwood Drive, assaulted the resident and stole cash and other property Dec. 28 at 11:53 p.m., police said.

A 25-year-old man heard a knock and opened his door, thinking his roommate forgot his house keys. The two suspects with handguns forced inside and demanded cash. One ordered the victim to the ground and assaulted him while the other searched the home.

The suspects were only described as black males wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective J. Buzzuro of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling (302) 698-8502.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.