No one was hurt in the blaze in the Willowwood neighborhood near Brenford Road

A house fire in Smyrna Dec. 21 caused about $10,000 in damage, but no one was hurt.

The fire was reported at 8:10 p.m., in the 700 block of Willowwood Drive in the Willowwood neighborhood near Brenford Road.

The blaze started in the attached garage, said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal B. Scott Bullock.

The residents weren't home when the fire broke out.

They discovered the blaze when they returned home and saw smoke coming from garage and heard smoke detectors sounding an alarm.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $10,000, Bullock said.

The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Citizens' Hose Company of Smyrna responded to the emergency with four trucks and 30 members in service for 1 hour and 47 minutes. They were assisted by Leipsic Fire Company, American Legion Ambulance, Kent County Paramedics and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.





