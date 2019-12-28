A 64-year-old New Castle woman was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Concord Pike and walked into the path of a car driven by a 63-year-old Smyrna woman, police said.

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Friday at about 6:24 p.m., on Concord Pike (U.S. 202) in Wilmington.

The initial investigation has determined that a 63-year-old Smyrna woman was driving a 2018 Mazda 3 south on Concord Pike approaching the intersection with Rocky Run Parkway, and was proceeding with a green light.

A 64-year-old New Castle woman was walking west, attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Concord Pike, and walked into the path of the Mazda, police said.

The front end of the Mazda struck the pedestrian, throwing her into the southbound right lane. After the collision, the Mazda came to a controlled stop.

The pedestrian was taken to Christiana Hospital where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

Police said she was wearing all dark, non-reflective clothing and wasn't carrying a light.

Identification of the pedestrian is awaiting the notification of her next of kin.

The driver of the Mazda was properly restrained wasn't injured, police said.

Southbound Concord Pike was closed for about 2.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Cpl. Calio at Troop 2, 302-365-8483 or Delaware Crime Stoppers, 1-800-TIP-3333 or go online to delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.