Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach recently congratulated New Castle County sales associates and offices on being recognized as a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices third quarter 2019 award winners.

Winners were recognized for gross commission income and/or residential units in the entire national BHHS network of nearly 50,000 agents and 1,450 offices in 47 states.

The top three offices in Delaware are Hockessin, Brandywine and Newark.

Hockessin-Team Endrich is among the top three winners in the state rating second for GCI and units. Newark-Team Sordelet is among the top three winners in the state, ranking third in units. Brandywine-Jeffrey Kralovec has ranked in the top 3, ranked third in GCI.

For more information, visit foxroach.com.