Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital, has completed Leadership Maryland, a professional development program dedicated to building Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

Leadership Maryland honored Franklin, a resident of Berlin, and the entire class of 2019 at its 27th annual graduation ceremony held Dec. 10 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Franklin, who has over 35 years of healthcare management experience, joined Atlantic General Hospital and Health System as its CEO in 2005. During his tenure, Atlantic General Health System’s network of primary care and specialty physician practices has more than doubled in size and the hospital has expanded to incorporate much-needed services such as cancer care, urology, pain management and comprehensive diabetes care to keep pace with the growing needs of the community.

Franklin was one of 50 applicants chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program, focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.