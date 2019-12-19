For the fourth year in a row, Middletown-Odessa-Townsend-area lawmakers Reps. Kevin Hensley, Quinn Johnson and Jeff Spiegelman will sponsor a free Christmas tree recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020 at the DelDOT Park-N-Ride at Route 13 and Pine Tree Road, Townsend.

Delawareans are encouraged to drop off their Christmas tree and have it recycled free. Lawmakers will be on hand to help unload the tree, which will be recycled into mulch and other outside gardening use.

The event will be held rain, snow or shine.