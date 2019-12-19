Delaware Nature Society earned a four-star rating for the fourth consecutive year from Charity Navigator for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.

This is Charity Navigator’s highest possible rating and an indication that DelNature adheres to sector best practices and executes our mission in a financially efficient way. Only 20% of the charities evaluated have received at least four consecutive four-star evaluations. This designation from Charity Navigator sets DelNature apart from its peers and demonstrates its credibility to the public.

Charity Navigator aims to accentuate the work of efficient and transparent organizations. They provide donors with essential information to give them greater confidence in both the charitable decisions that they make and the nonprofit sector.

“We are proud of again earning Charity Navigator’s four-star rating,” said Joanne McGeoch, DelNature deputy director. “Donors can feel certain that any gift made to Delaware Nature Society will be spent to advance our important work to improve the environment through education, conservation and advocacy.”

For more, visit delnature.org and charitynavigator.org.