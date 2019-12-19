Sen. Chris Coons secured funding in the fiscal 2020 federal spending bill to ensure the U.S. remains a global leader by investing in programs to promote national security, cultivate international development and provide lifesaving global health assistance around the world.

Coons worked on a bipartisan basis to reject the president’s proposal to slash funding for U.S. national security and development agencies by 30% for the third year in a row.

“As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Appropriations subcommittee that funds foreign assistance, I am reminded every day of the importance of U.S. leadership in building peaceful societies, promoting economic development and opening markets for U.S. business abroad and advocating for good governance and human rights,” said Coons. “I am especially pleased to see the Global Fragility Act, a bipartisan bill that I introduced with Sen. Lindsey Graham, included in this spending bill. The Global Fragility Act will save the U.S. trillions of dollars by enabling us to get ahead of the challenges and threats — including terrorism — that thrive in unstable environments.”

Coons also secured the necessary resources to stand up the new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation authorized by the BUILD Act, which he co-authored and Congress passed in 2018.

The federal spending bill includes provisions that will ensure the U.S. remains globally engaged and continues to safeguard national interests and values around the world, including:

— The Global Fragility Act, Coons’ bipartisan legislation to improve U.S. government efforts to prevent terrorism from taking root in developing countries around the world.

— $301 million to stand up the new Development Finance Corporation and implement the BUILD Act, Coons’ bipartisan legislation to modernize U.S. development finance tools, double the U.S. lending capacity and channel U.S. private sector investments to low-income countries around the world.

— Record levels of funding for the Young African Leaders Initiative to cultivate the next generation of African leaders. This program supports a cohort of fellows at the University of Delaware every year.

— Authorization for $50 million to facilitate and finance joint economic ventures between Palestinians, Israelis and Americans.

— Provisions to restore U.S. aid to the Palestinians and Northern Triangle countries of Central America.

— Up to $35 million to facilitate debt relief for Somalia, a strategic security partner located beside key sea lanes that are vital to the global economy.

— A provision to modernize U.S. election assistance tools to support young and aspiring democracies around the globe.

— Funding to invest in development, health and democracy programs in the Sahel countries of West Africa, where terrorism is on the rise.