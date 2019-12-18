Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently welcomed Penny Saridakis, of Greenville, Joan Sharp, of Wilmington, and Mike Tretina, of Magnolia, to its board of directors.

Saridakis serves on the board of directors at Christiana Health Care System; as chair of trustees, co-chair of the Young Friends of Christiana Care and member of the Community Engagement Advisory Council and the Nominating Committee; board of directors of Leadership Delaware; and board of trustees of Ursuline Academy. Saridakis graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor’s degree in economics and a Master’s degree from Columbia University. She lives with her husband and their four children.

“I am so impressed at how Easterseals positively affects lives in the disability community,” said Saridakis. “I am honored to join the board and look forward to supporting the efforts of this extraordinary organization.”

Sharp founded River Family Advisors LLC, where she currently works. She received the 2012 Governor of Delaware’s Outstanding Volunteer Award. She was published twice on Forbes.com, with “Put the Client First” and “Gifting to Kids.” Sharp holds a Master of Science in financial services from The American College and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Southern Methodist University.

“I am honored to be on the Easterseals board,” said Sharp. “I believe Easterseals supports individuals with disabilities so they are able to live a full life and supports their caregivers as well. Easterseals helps individuals and families work toward living individual life purposes. I am looking forward to helping to move the mission forward and to be a voice for continuing evolution.”

Tretina is the senior vice president and chief financial officer at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover. Prior to this position he was the vice president and CFO at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. He is a fellow at Healthcare Financial Management Association, and has served on the board of the Iowa Chapter of the HFMA, ACE Community Credit Union and Friendship Ark homes. He was a fellow at American College of Healthcare Executives. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University and a Master’s in business administration from LaSalle University.

“I am excited to join the Board of Easterseals and help support the mission,” said Tretina. “I have been very impressed by the staff’s dedication to excellence and their commitment to support our community.”

For more, call 800-677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.