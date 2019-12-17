44-year-old Michele Louis, of New Castle, charged

A New Castle woman was arrested after an incident involving a BB gun at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, New Castle City Police were dispatched to the BVSPCA, in the 600 block of South Street, for a report of a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found several damaged vehicles and damage to the building.

According to police, 44-year-old Michelle Louis, of Simonds Gardens in New Castle, threatened employees after she was denied access to her dogs. The dogs had recently been seized after killing a dog in another jurisdiction. During the incident, she displayed what appeared to be a handgun but was later determined to be a BB gun.

Louis was charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, carrying a concealed dangerous instrument, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. She was later released on $5,900 unsecured bail.