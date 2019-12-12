Kent County Public Library hosting ‘Tribute to Elvis’

Visitors to the Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover, are encouraged to find an Elvis-themed bookmark and return it to the circulation desk to be entered in a raffle for an Elvis-themed prize.

The drawing will take place on what would have been Elvis Presley’s 85th birthday, Jan. 8, 2020, the same day an award-winning Elvis tribute artist is performing a free concert at Kent County Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

Bob Lougheed grew up in Claymont, listening to Elvis on the radio, attended Presley’s concerts and even won a high school talent contest while wearing a rented costume. But in 2007, Lougheed was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — a diagnosis that usually includes a very low survival rate. Two years later, after a complicated surgery, Lougheed recovered. He is still in remission. But his outlook on life changed, and after performing his first Elvis gig in 2010 at an assisted living facility, he committed to making a living as an Elvis tribute artist. After a two-year run of weekly shows at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Lougheed now performs 200 shows over the course of 18 months. Lougheed is a six-time award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist. His portrayal recently qualified him to compete in the King of the World competition next August in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more, call 744-1919.