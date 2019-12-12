The Worcester County Health Department presented Atlantic General Hospital with a certificate of appreciation for their collaborative efforts in launching Worcester County’s first Safe Station.

The Safe Station is located at the 15th Street Fire Station in Ocean City, and is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week to any individuals seeking addiction treatment services. The station provides resources for those struggling with addiction and is able to help connect individuals with the help they need.

“The Safe Station is a tremendous resource to those in our community that are struggling with addiction,” said Colleen Waring, vice president of patient care services at Atlantic General “We are proud to be able to provide the support needed to ensure this new resource is successful in aiding those who are looking to start their journey to recovery.”

For more, visit worcesterhealth.org or call 410-632-1100.