The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Route 100/Montchanin Road, between Kirk Road and Adams Dam Road, Wilmington, as of 3 p.m. Dec. 11 due to the derailment of railroad cars.

The road will be closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

DelDOT officials are setting up detour routes. The roadway will remain closed until the railroad cars are removed.