The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of bridges over Red Clay Creek on Greenbank Road, between Newport Gap Pike and Albertson Boulevard, Elsmere, from 7 a.m. Dec. 16 until mid-May 2020 for the rehabilitation of the bridges over Red Clay Creek.

This work includes replacing the existing concrete deck with a new concrete deck and barriers, minor repairs of the substructure, cleaning and painting the existing steel members and minor roadway approach roadway work. Additional work will also include lining the southbound bridge with a pipe liner. During construction, pedestrian access will be maintained.

Motorists heading west on Greenbank Road will be redirected left onto Albertson Boulevard, followed by a right onto Route 2/Kirkwood Highway, followed by a right onto Newport Gap Pike and return to Greenbank Road.

Newport Gap Pike Southbound: Motorists will continue going straight, make a left onto Route 2/Kirkwood Highway, and then a left onto Albertson Boulevard and arrive to Greenbank Road.

Newport Gap Pike Northbound: Motorists will continue north, then make a left on Milltown Road, followed by a left onto Duncan Road before arriving onto Route 2/Kirkwood Highway.

Detour signage will be posted.