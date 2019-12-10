Police seize 1,494 bags of heroin.

Bust on South Kirkwood Street

Dover police found 1,494 bags of heroin and more in a search at South Kirkwood Street Dec. 9.

Officers arrested Andre Blake, 39, of Dover after conducting a search warrant as part of an investigation into heroin sales.

In addition to heroin, they found 30 doses of Oxycodone, five doses of amphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Blake was arrested without incident and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $102,500 secured bond for possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Loaded gun and pot lead to arrest

Dover police arrested Drekwon Scott, 21, of Milford on drug and firearms charges during a traffic stop Dec. 8.

Officers stopped Scott at 7:38 p.m. for an equipment violation in the area of River Road and East Water Street. After smelling marijuana coming from the car, officers searched the vehicle and found 3 grams of marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine under the driver's seat, another magazine in the glove compartment of the car and 35 rounds of 9mm ammunition on the floor behind the driver's seat.

Scott was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $3,000 secured bond for possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of firearm by person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Dover K9 finds drugs in traffic stop

The Dover Police Department arrested a Felton man on drug and firearms charges December 7.

Officers stopped Jimar Murphy, 25, for a registration violation at 2:44 a.m. on Saulsbury Road, north of Forrest Avenue.

During the stop, a police K9 indicated narcotics, police said. A search led to the discovery of 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1 gram of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun hidden under the front seat.

Murphy was taken into custody without incident and released on his own recognizance for two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of firearm during commission of felony, carrying concealed deadly weapon and drug paraphernalia.