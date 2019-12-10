Information sought in Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery in Millsboro around 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 31000 block of Karen Street for the report of a robbery.

A 59-year-old man advised that he was approached by an unknown man while he was in his front yard. The suspect displayed a handgun and struck the victim with it, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect demanded the victim empty his pockets and then fled with the victim’s wallet, cell phone and keys. The victim was not injured.

Shortly after the incident, the victim’s bank card was used at the Exxon in Seaford.

The suspect was described as a black male in his late 20s, about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 175 pounds, with a full beard. He was wearing all dark clothing.

If anyone has information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.