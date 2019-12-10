The New Castle Presbyterian Church and New Castle Historical Society will present the annual Spirit of Christmas and A Dickens Experience on Dec. 13 and 14.

All are encouraged to don their finest period or formal attire and usher in the holiday season with the New Castle Historical Society at Fezziwig’s Ball, set for 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at The Arsenal, 30 Market St. This authentic Victorian holiday ball will include refreshments, dancing and merriment at the Arsenal. Tickets are $40 per person. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged, as tickets will sell out.

On Dec. 14, historic New Castle transforms into a Victorian winter wonderland. Roam the festive streets of New Castle to visit the town’s private homes, churches and museums, many of which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public. Shop for holiday gifts at a special Christmas market on the Green, at the New Castle Visitor’s Center at the Arsenal and at the New Castle Presbyterian Church. Guests will be greeted by Victorian townspeople who will fill the streets with holiday cheer.

Limited space remains for the New Castle Historical Society’s traditional tea seatings at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $26 per individual or $160 per eight-person table and available online.

Make your way to the Bandstand at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to see “A Christmas Carol” characters in action, as they perform scenes from Charles Dickens’ iconic work.

Musical events and other programming will also be available throughout the day. Before heading home, join in for the town’s annual tree lighting ceremony and caroling in the Market Square.

Maps, programs and information for the day will be distributed at the New Castle Presbyterian Church, at 25 E. Second St.

This event is collaboratively sponsored by the New Castle Historical Society, New Castle Presbyterian Church, New Castle Visitors Bureau, Trustees of New Castle Common, the City of New Castle, A Day in Old New Castle, the Reedy Point Players and the Arasapha Garden Club, who handcrafts the wreaths and greens used to transform the town. All proceeds from Spirit of Christmas sales benefit Friendship House homeless ministries.

Guests are encouraged to share their experiences and engage using the hashtag #HistoricNCHolidays and by tagging the New Castle Historical Society on Facebook.

For more, visit newcastlehistory.org and newcastlepreschurch.org or call 322-2794.