Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, and other Senate Democrats in a Dec. 9 letter addressed to President Donald J. Trump, demanding the immediate removal of Stephen Miller from his position as a White House senior adviser.

The letter follows recent reports detailing more than 900 e-mails, sent from Miller to far-right Breitbart News between 2015 and 2016, which confirm Miller worked to advance white supremacist, anti-immigrant ideologies. In the letter, the senators connect the emails to specific immigration policies Miller has implemented in his current position.

“Mr. Miller’s demonstrable white nationalist ideology has directly translated into your administration’s policies, which have been widely criticized for systematically targeting communities of color,” wrote the senators. “The Muslim ban targeted individuals of color and caused chaos at U.S. airports around the country, wreaking havoc on the lives of countless individuals and families. The family separation policy tore children from their families, resulting in widely reported mistreatment and human rights abuses of immigrants in detention facilities nationwide.”

“When someone takes an oath to work in the White House and earn a taxpayer-funded salary, they work for the people, not a divisive, harmful,and hateful ideology,” wrote the senators. “These emails clearly show what is driving Mr. Miller. It’s not national security, it’s white supremacy — something that has no place in our country, federal government, and especially not the White House. Mr. Miller’s views go against everything we stand for as a country. They are unacceptable and unjust. Simply put, Mr. Miller is unfit to serve in any capacity at the White House, let alone as a senior policy adviser. We demand that you remove Stephen Miller immediately.”

The letter has the support of Southern Poverty Law Center, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Bend The Arc, Immigration Hub, National Immigrant Justice Center, Center for American Progress and Families Belong Together.

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2PxbyL7.