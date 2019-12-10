Delaware’s Congressional Delegation of Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will host a seminar for Delawareans interested in learning the nuts and bolts of applying for federal and local grant awards from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Education and Technology Building of Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Dover.

The seminar is designed for businesses, organizations and individuals seeking to obtain funding through government grants. Participants will learn about the grant awards available to them and how to complete a successful application, as well as how to tell their organization’s story, leverage funding and work with Congressional staff. Participants will learn from Sheila Bravo of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement, Cynthia Pritchard of Philanthropy Delaware and Stuart Comstock-Gay of the Delaware Community Foundation.

The event is free, but registration is required to federalgrants_carper@carper.senate.gov by Dec. 17.