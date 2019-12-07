Delaware nonprofits are encouraged to apply for the Delaware Community Foundation’s Specific Interest Grants, awarded from funds created at the DCF by donors for very specific purposes.

Starting Dec. 9, grant applications will be accepted for programs to support Delawareans in need of long-term health care; small grants for arts in Wilmington; fulfillment of terminally ill children’s wishes; and animals and animal welfare.

An independent committee, formed of community leaders who are knowledgeable in these subject areas, selects grant recipients within the parameters established by the donors.

The application deadline is Jan. 17, 2020. Applicants will be notified of decisions in March.

For applications and more, visit delcf.org/grants.