Landis Rath & Cobb, based in Wilmington, announced that Kimberly A. Brown was elected to the firm’s partnership effective Jan. 1, 2020.

"On behalf of LRC's partners, I'm thrilled to announce that Kim will be our newest partner," said cofounding partner Adam Landis. "Kim's dedication to the firm's clients and culture has served as an example to all of us at LRC throughout her career. The recognition she has received in the restructuring community at large is a testament to the respect and admiration Kim has earned from her colleagues. We are excited for Kim and the bright future ahead of her as a partner at LRC."

Brown was recently selected as a member of the 2019 Class of the American Bankruptcy Institute’s 40 Under 40 Program. She was previously selected to participate in the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges annual Next Generation Program. In 2017, she was one of five finalists for the International Women’s Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation “Rising Star” award.

Brown concentrates her practice in the areas of corporate bankruptcy and restructuring and bankruptcy litigation, often representing chapter 11 debtors, official and unofficial committees, secured and unsecured creditors, indenture trustees and bondholders, asset purchasers and chapter 15 foreign representatives.

A 2008 graduate of the Widener University Delaware Law School, Brown also earned her Bachelor of Arts in government and politics from Widener in 2005. She is admitted to the practice of law in Delaware.

