It's the season for bells and chimes.

1. Ringin’ the holidays in

The turkey has been eaten. Christmas trees are up. And holiday shopping is in full force. That means it’s officially time for the return of something special not named Christmas: a Capital Ringers concert.

The musical ensemble is back with a show titled “Ring, Christmas Bells.” The Capital Ringers are distinguished by one of the largest sets of handbells and handchimes in Delmarva.

The ensemble performs on six octaves of handbells (73 bells), five octaves of Whitechapel handbells (61, made in London, England) and 67 handchimes covering five-and-a-half octaves.

See them “Ring, Christmas Bells” at 2 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $15.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 684-3149 ADDRESS Eagles Nest Fellowship Church 26633 Zion Church Road, Milton WEBSITE Capitalringers.org

2. Hooked on Work Drugs

The relaxed feeling you get when you go boating is a similar vibe the band Work Drugs recreates for listeners.

The Philadelphia-based band’s music offers a sedative-wave/smooth-fi quality that’s good for activities like dancing and yachting.

You can enjoy a strong dosage of Work Drugs’ serene tunes from 10 to 11:30 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 226- BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE dogfish.com

3. New, festive musical

Georgetown’s own Possum Point Players will dish up a new holiday production with “Christmas from the Heart.”

The show is a musical revue where townspeople from all walks of life are united by joyous tunes.

You can catch performances of the show at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $25 adult; $24 seniors/students.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 856-4560 ADDRESS Possum Hall 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown WEBSITE possumpointplayers.org