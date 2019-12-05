He was shot several times in the Capital Green neighborhood Dec. 4.

A 44-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot several times in the Capital Green neighborhood, south of the Dover Target off Route 13, Dover police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:06 p.m. Dec. 4 where they found the victim lying in East Water Street next to his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was transported to Kent General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and later was transported to Christiana Hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.