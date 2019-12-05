Voices and bells in chorus.

1. There’s no shortage of holiday happenings. The latest example? A festival concert with the Mastersingers of Wilmington in “Carols of the Southwest.”

It will feature music, including “Carols and Lullabies” of Conrad Susa, based on carols sung in Latin America.

“Carols of the Southwest” will entertain at First & Central Presbyterian Church, 1101 N. Market St., Wilmington at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. COST $25 online ($10 students); $30 door. INFO marketstreetmusicde.org or 654-5371, ext. 110.

2. Pajamas are great. Then again, that laid-back vibe isn’t complete without Fuzzy Bunny Slippers.

The rock/punk and alternative band hails from the Philly and South Jersey, specializing in covers, originals and remakes of fun songs.

You can unwind after work with Fuzzy Bunny Slippers at the Fire & Ice Lounge of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, Dover at 8:30 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO doverdowns.com or 674-4600.

3. The turkey has been eaten. Christmas trees are up. And shopping is in full force. That means it’s time for the return of something special: a Capital Ringers concert.

The musical ensemble is back with “Ring, Christmas Bells.” The Capital Ringers are distinguished by one of the largest sets of handbells and handchimes in Delmarva.

The ensemble performs on six octaves of handbells (73 bells), five octaves of Whitechapel handbells (61, made in London, England) and 67 handchimes covering five-and-a-half octaves.

“Ring, Christmas Bells” will sound at Eagles Nest Fellowship Church, 26633 Zion Church Road, Milton at 2 p.m., Saturday. COST $15. INFO

Capitalringers.org or 684-3149.