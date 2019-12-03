The Delaware Department of Transportation will hold a second public workshop to solicit public input on a proposed sidewalk with Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps along Robinson Drive in Silver Lake Manor Development.

The workshop is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library, 226 Rehoboth Ave.

The purpose of this project is to create a safer access route for pedestrians along this route. Attendees will have an opportunity to review and provide comments to DelDOT's representatives.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing, by giving suggestions for improvements to the transportation corridor. Comments will be received during the workshop; emailed to dotpr@delaware.gov; or sent by mail to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Tim Phillips, P.O Box 778, Dover, DE 19903.

This location is accessible to persons having disabilities. Any person having special needs or requiring special aid, such as an interpreter for the hearing impaired should contact DelDOT by phone or mail one week in advance.

For more, call 800-652-5600 or 760-2080.