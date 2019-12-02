Nanticoke Weight Loss and General Surgery will hold a free weight-loss seminar at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at Nanticoke Training Center, 121 S. Front St., Seaford.

The seminar is designed to provide education to individuals considering weight-loss surgery to help them make informed decisions on whether surgery is an appropriate option.

The seminar will include an educational presentation by Tarek Waked to inform individuals about the benefits of weight-loss surgery.

Registration is required.

For information or to register, call 536-5395 or visit nanticokeweightloss.org.