Police searching for three black males in dark-colored SUV

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the Lewes Wawa parking lot on Black Friday.

Just after midnight on Friday, Nov. 29, troopers were dispatched to the Wawa at 17663 Dartmouth Drive for a report of a robbery. A 17-year-old male advised that while he was pumping gas, he was approached by three black males, one of which asked for his wallet. The victim was struck when he refused, and another suspect displayed a knife. When the third suspect got in the back seat of the victim's car and grabbed a 16-year-old female passenger, the male victim turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. All three suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV. No one was injured.

The suspects were described as black males ranging in age from 15 to 20 years old. All wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective Doughty at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.