On Thursday, Nov. 28, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were on an assignment providing security for a “Black Friday” shopping event at the Walmart shopping center on Centerville Road in Pike Creek.

According to a police report, around 6 p.m., the officers were approached by Walmart staff who reported that they saw three male subjects attempting to steal multiple video games.

The staff members were then able to point them out to the officers. As the officers approached the subjects they attempted to flee, police said.

When the officers caught up to the trio, an altercation ensued.

After the struggle, the officers were able to arrest two 17-year-old juveniles, police said.

Both juveniles were transported to New Castle County Police Headquarters and one juvenile was charged with two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting, and one count each of misdemeanor conspiracy, and misdemeanor resisting arrest, police said.

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released to his parent/guardian.

The second juvenile was arrested for one count of misdemeanor shoplifting and was also arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released to his parent/guardian on $500 unsecured bail.

A third juvenile accompanied these two suspects but was not arrested.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, police said.