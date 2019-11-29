As part of the school’s 50th anniversary year, the Saint Mark’s High School athletic program announced Nov. 21 the athletes and coaches to be inducted into its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame.

Inductees are:

— 1974 Girls Track Team. This was not only the school’s first female team to win a state championship but also the first Catholic school team to win a track state championship. This was the first year Delaware allowed Catholic high schools to compete.

— Mike Ramone ’79. Ramone participated in a variety of sports including wrestling and cross country during his high school career. However, Ramone’s passion for swimming brought him back to coach both boys and girls swimming from 1987-1998. Ramone led the girls' team to a record-setting six consecutive state titles, the most in school history, and held two of the longest winning streaks in high school history during his coaching career. Ramone currently serves the State of Delaware in the House of Representatives for the 21st District, the district in which Saint Mark’s High School resides.

— 1985 Girls Volleyball Team. The first volleyball team to win a state championship for Saint Mark’s, this team finished a spectacular regular season with a 12-2 record. In the postseason, the team beat defending champion Newark High School, along with A.I. DuPont High School and Archmere Academy to claim the first-place prize.

— 1986 Boys Soccer Team. This team was the first in school history to become state champions in soccer. This status came after hard-fought games against Mount Pleasant, Concord and Tower Hill. In the final, Saint Mark’s defeated Salesianum in a sudden-death, 1-0 overtime victory.

— Chuck Hunter ’76. Hunter was a three-time All-State athlete and the first sophomore to hold the honor of being First Team. Part of three state tournament teams, including two state championship teams during high school, Hunter was recruited by and played at Ohio State University. Currently, Hunter is a successful entrepreneur and president of Affordable Fire Protection Inc. based in Linwood, New Jersey.

— 1985 Baseball Team. Saint Mark’s High School made it to the playoffs in 1984, but it was the 1985 baseball team that brought the trophy home. Entering the tournament with a 14-3 record, the team triumphed over Delmar, Lake Forest and Sussex Central for the chance to win it all in the final against Seaford. With a score of 7-1, Saint Mark’s Spartans became the 1985 baseball state champions.

— Maureen Donovan ’83. Donovan played varsity basketball her entire high school career. During that time, Donovan was named Delaware Player of the Year two years in a row and was instrumental in leading Saint Mark’s to its first girls basketball state championship in 1983. Donovan continue her basketball career at Virginia Tech. Upon graduating, Donovan shared her athletic knowledge and insights by coaching basketball at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

— 1986 Wrestling Team. It was truly a team effort to capture the first ever wrestling state championship for Saint Mark’s. Every member of the team scored a takedown to surpass Salesianum by 4.5 points. Other milestones from that season included first place finishes in the Yellow Jacket Tournament and North East Tournament as well as the most top place winners in Top of the East Tournament and East Brunswick Tournament.

— 1983 Girls Basketball Team. After two consecutive runner-up seasons, the hard-work, determination, and perseverance finally paid off in 1983 with a 42-41 overtime victory against St. Elizabeth’s, the team that had prevented Saint Mark’s perfect season in 1982.

— 1973 Football Team. The very first team to win a state championship for Saint Mark’s, this team brought excitement and enthusiasm to the stands everywhere they played. After only three seasons as a varsity team, Saint Mark’s secured the state title by defeating Dickinson with a 23-7 victory, putting Saint Mark’s on the map as a competitor for decades to follow.

— Joe O’Neill. From 1969 through 2009, O’Neill devoted himself to the students at Saint Mark’s High School. During the school day, O’Neill was a guidance counselor who helped students navigate the tumultuous teenage years. After school, O’Neill could be found outside coaching Cross Country and Track & Field athletes, mentoring them to be their best. O’Neill will be honored in this posthumous induction.

— Don Burawski. In 1970, Father Delaney offered Burawski the head football coach position at Saint Mark’s. This decision led to the foundation of a tremendous football program for the school. Under Burawki’s leadership, the team held a winning record of 63-30-1 including three state championship titles in 1973, 1974 and 1978.

The school will recognize these athletes, teams and coaches at the Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb. 21, 2020 at Saint Mark’s High School, 2501 Pike Creek Road, Wilmington.

For tickets and more, visit stmarkshs.net.