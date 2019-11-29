Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County will begin construction in December on five new homes on along Wilmington’s Bennett Street as it continues its decades long work helping to revitalize the city.

“This project presents us with another opportunity to make the dream of affordable homeownership a reality for hard-working families,” said Kevin L. Smith, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County. “This project also puts us further down the road toward revitalization and improving the quality of life for the people who live on the East Side, which is one of our focus neighborhoods.”

This construction of an additional five homes on the Wilmington’s East Side will deliver a boost to redevelopment partnership it has with the East Side Rising coalition and the Central Baptist Church, which seeks to seize upon the opportunity to make available some 150 affordable homes there.

Eastside Rising is a coalition of community groups focused on, among other initiatives, the revitalization of the Eastside and fostering homeownership there.

Amala Way isn’t the only project taking place on the Eastside.

In June, Habitat NCC completed its four-unit Hope Run development on the 900 block of Church Street. One of the homes was Habitat’s 250th, and all are now occupied by homeowners.

In spring 2020, Habitat NCC will hold its annual Rock the Block program, where activities include home exterior beautification and neighborhood cleanup to engage the community to make their neighborhood better.

The exterior beautification portion of Rock the Block is much like the work one to sustain homeownership on the eastside through the A Brush with Kindness program, which provides repair work for low-income homeowners. Already, 13 homeowners have been helped on the Eastside through ABWK.

The timing of Amala Way is also “great,” Smith said, because it dovetails with Wilmington’s revitalization efforts and is an example of the kind of homeownership opportunities that could lie ahead for families on Wilmington’s East Side.

“Habitat holds the missing piece to neighborhood revitalization,” said Smith. “That piece is the opportunity for homeownership and we’re looking forward to exploring how we create and sustain homeownership while engaging neighbors to help improve their neighborhoods.”

Habitat NCC is an independently chartered affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, the largest not-for-profit builder in the world.

Habitat NCC partners with residents and stakeholders to revitalize neighborhoods and eliminate blight through neighborhood clean-ups and beautification projects. It also empowers homeowners, residents and volunteers to make lasting change in the neighborhoods it serves through sweat equity, education, training and advocacy.

Since 1986, Habitat NCC has built more than 250 affordable homes and ranks among the top three Habitat northeast affiliates of 210 affiliates, from Delaware to Maine, in terms of housing production. Habitat for Humanity provides 0% interest mortgages to the hard-working qualified individuals as well as performs and coordinates critical home repairs for existing low-income homeowners.

Throughout its 33-year history, Habitat has served more than 350 New Castle County families with affordable housing solutions.

For more, visit habitatncc.org.