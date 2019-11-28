Jewelapalooza sells a mix of boho, contemporary and casual fashion and accessories and gifts. The main brands they carry are Mud Pie, Simply Southern, Ivory Ella, BruMate, Luca & Danni and Malicious Women Candles.

Jewelapalooza Boutique appreciates their loyal customers, but the shop workers love to see new people come out for Black Friday.

Jaime Shane, the owner, said Small Business Saturday is one of the busiest days of the year. She gets many new buyers during the big holiday-shopping weekend, especially out-of-staters who don’t typically get the tax-free shopping.

Shane said it’s not only a busy selling day, but a good day to spread awareness for small retailers and services. “They don’t necessarily have to buy something,” she said. “I like seeing new faces on Main Street shopping at different boutiques.”

Jewelapalooza sells a mix of boho, contemporary and casual fashion and accessories and gifts. The main brands they carry are Mud Pie, Simply Southern, Ivory Ella, BruMate, Luca & Danni and Malicious Women Candles.

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 29, it will give swag bags with items from Jewelapalooza and other Middletown businesses for the first 25 customers who spend $75 or more after discount. Discounts will double between 8 and 9 a.m.

The shop sells mostly clothes and winter accessories, such as hats and scarves, during Black Friday weekend, Shane said. Anything BruMate is a big seller because, Shane said, they are one of the only stores with that brand in a 50-mile radius.

“Black Friday weekend fuels us for the rest of the year,” she said.

The store will have sales, specials and extended hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the holiday-shopping weekend. Discounts will be available on a variety of clothes, accessories and gifts.

On Saturday Nov. 30, they will have the same discounts and same hours, but the shop will have more than 30 new clothing, accessories and gift arrivals. A Holiday Succulent Pop-up bar with Terrarium Therapy will be there starting after noon for patrons to build their own plant.

A free gift will be given with any purchase of $50 or more until they run out.

Extended shopping hours and sales will continue Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shop is at 23 W. Main St. in Middletown, sharing an entry with First & Little Boutique.