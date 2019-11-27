The funds will be used to help with the construction of the Bridge Unit building to help residents with the transition when transferring out of the Exceptional Care for Children facility, filling the gap that exists between adolescence and adulthood for people with complex medical conditions.

Exceptional Care for Children, Delaware’s first and only residential pediatric skilled-nursing facility, recently received a $225,000 donation from the Louis Capano Family Foundation towards the construction of the Bridge Unit building.

Exceptional Care for Children was selected as the 2019 beneficiary for the annual Louis Capano Family Foundation Golf Outing Sept. 16.

“Exceptional Care for Children is unique in its purpose, mission, and resident population as a whole, which sets us apart from other healthcare providers. In order to continue to meet the unique needs of our children as they age, our organization plans to construct a contiguous building on our campus that will eventually be home to our adolescents and young adults”, said ECC’s interim administrator and director of nursing, Tracie Martin, RN, MSN. “A gift of this size is transformational for our organization and we are grateful that the Louis Capano Family Foundation recognizes the growing needs of medically-fragile children and their families in our region.”

Because residents of ECC must transfer out prior to their 21st birthday, ECC has launched a capital campaign to fill the healthcare gap that exists between adolescence and adulthood for people with complex medical conditions. The campaign includes the construction of a 22-bed skilled nursing building on ECC property called the “Bridge Unit.” This building will work to ensure that there is an easier transition for Delaware’s most fragile citizens.

“The skill and dedication of the ECC staff is extraordinary,” said Louis Capano III, LCFF president and Capano Management CEO. “We are proud the tournament and this gift will help support one of the few pediatric skilled nursing facilities in the nation striving to give their young residents as normal a life as possible despite their medical challenges.”

About Exceptional Care for Children

As Delaware’s first and only pediatric skilled nursing facility, Exceptional Care for Children improves the lives of technology-dependent children and their families through skilled nursing, transitional services, and palliative care in the homelike setting of their Newark facility.

Since opening in 2006, ECC has cared for over 125 residents and their families.

About the Louis Capano Family Foundation

The Louis Capano Family Foundation supports child- and healthcare-related initiatives that bring hope and happiness to the children, youth and families of the Delaware community.

The foundation’s signature fundraising event is the annual LCFF Golf Outing. To date, this tournament has donated more than $1 million to local charities.

The LCFF together with other Capano entities have given over $3 million to charity through donations, sponsorships, partnerships and grants.

