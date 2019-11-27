The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor nine special events, including four winter-holiday-themed activities, from Nov. 28 through Jan. 1, 2020.

All programs are free and open to the public.

All museums of the state of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — will be closed Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day. All museums will reopen Nov. 29.

All museums of the state of Delaware will also be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, the Old State House, the John Dickinson Plantation and New Castle Court House Museum, will be open; the Johnson Victrola Museum and the Zwaanendael Museum will be closed.

The Buena Vista Holiday Open House, set for Dec. 7, has been cancelled.

— “Hospitality Night.”: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5, Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Holiday-themed program in which the museum will be decorated for the season by the Sussex Gardeners including luminarias lighting the entrance walkway. Activities will include historical interpreters, demonstrations, music and seasonal refreshments. Presented in partnership with the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. 645-1148.

— “Holidays With Victor”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Johnson Victrola, Museum, 375 S. New St., Dover. Guided tours examine holiday music recorded by Victor Records accompanied by 78-rpm records played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. First Saturday in the First State program. 739-3262.

— “The First State”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. Guided tours explore Delaware’s ratification of the U.S. Constitution and its legacy as the first state to enter the union. First Saturday in the First State program. 744-5054.

— Delaware Day awards ceremony: 10 a.m. Dec. 7, Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N., Dover. Event honors participants in the Delaware Department of State’s 18th annual Delaware Day Fourth Grade Competition which challenges students to create displays that help illustrate and explain the U.S. Constitution and the role played by Delawareans in the writing and ratification of the nation’s founding document. 744-5000.

— Tour Zwaanendael Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, Zwaanendael Museum. Enjoy the museum’s festive holiday-décor created by the Sussex Gardeners. Event held in conjunction with the Lewes Historical Society’s Christmas Tour of Lewes. 645-1148.

— Delaware Valley Archaeology and History Symposium: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Arsenal, 30 Market St., New Castle. 0Featuring presentations on the history and archaeology of the lower Delaware Valley that include new research and recent updates to ongoing projects including Avery’s Rest and the search for Fort Casimir. Presented in partnership with the Archaeological Society of Delaware and the New Castle Historical Society. 322-2794.

— Grey Fox Band: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, The Old State House. Blues ensemble presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk and the First State Heritage Park. 744-5054.

— Spirit of Christmas in New Castle: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Downtown New Castle. One of the best preserved Colonial-era towns in America features a day-long series of events including tours of decorated historic homes, re-enactments, programs at museums including the New Castle Court House Museum, crafts and musical entertainment. 328-3279.

— Demonstrations by the Thistledown Fiber Arts Guild: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 14, John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. Program explores spinning, weaving, knitting and other fabric arts. Museum open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 739-3277.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.A