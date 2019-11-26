Four cars collided Nov. 25 on South Dupont Highway near the Walmart.

Marcus Smith, 35, of Dover died in a fatal crash on South Dupont Highway near the Camden Walmart Nov. 25, State police said.

A 53-year-old man from Harrington was driving a Chevy Express van southbound approaching the Thomas Harmon Drive light when he didn’t see the heavy traffic stopped in front of him and ran into the back of Smith’s car at 5:51 p.m.

The impact caused a chain reaction that sent Smith’s car into the back of a Mazda in front of him, and the Mazda into a Ford in front of it.

Smith was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A 26-year-old female passenger in his car had minor injuries, police said.

All other drivers and passengers received minor injuries, police said.

Southbound South Dupont Highway in the area of Thomas Harmon Drive was closed for five hours while the Delaware State Police investigated and cleared the crash.