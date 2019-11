The Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, will celebrate the holiday season with its annual Museum Store sale starting Dec. 1 and Winter Arts Festival from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.

The festival will feature live music by local choirs and goods from 19 artisans, including wearable art, jewelry, turned wood, watercolors, chocolates, paper botanicals, sewn goods, pottery, holiday gifts and sculptures.