33-year-old Thomas A. Mills Jr., charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man in connection with multiple burglaries and drug charges.

Troopers began investigating a rash of burglaries in the Harbeson and Millsboro areas in early November 2019. Police identified 33-year-old Thomas A. Mills Jr., as the suspect. Warrants were obtained for Mills in connection with four burglaries and several attempts were made to apprehend him, in which he fled and resisted arrest. It was also learned that he was in violation of a no contact order with his girlfriend.

Around noon Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, troopers responded to Mills’ residence in the 23000 block of Hedley’s Way and received consent to search the home from his girlfriend. Mills was found hiding in the residence and in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Mills was charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of attempt to commit third-degree burglary, three counts of resisting arrest, driving while suspended or revoked, four counts of breach of release, three counts of third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree burglary, three counts of possession of burglar tools, four counts of theft, two counts of attempt to commit theft, two counts of criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,252 secured bond.