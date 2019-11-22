Samuel Wayne, of Wilmington, a student at Hofstra University, was recently honored at the university's second annual Academic Excellence Awards presented by Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Samuel was one of 39 award recipients from 40 departments and a variety of interdisciplinary programs. Nominated by their chairpersons and professors for outstanding achievement, each student received a certificate and a $100 gift. Samuel was honored for studies in psychology.

Wayne is a psychology major with minors in cognitive science, sociology and English. He is an officer in Psi Chi, the Psychology Honors Society. He has worked as a research assistant at the Bio-Behavioral Institute in Great Neck, where he has studied body dysmorphic disorders and hoarding. He is currently working on a project using biofeedback with hoarders. His impressive work has been presented at professional conferences. He has completed a Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Training Certification Course and both ASIST and safeTALK suicide trainings. This past summer he interned for the Mental Health Association of Delaware where he facilitated support groups for those with anxiety and depression.