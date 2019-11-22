Dover police is investigating the burglary that happened between Nov. 18 and 20.

One or more suspects broke into a home in the 200 block of North State Street and stole an Apple iPad and DVDs sometime between 8 a.m. Nov. 18 and 3:37 p.m. Nov. 20, police said.

The suspect(s) broke a back glass door to get into the house.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.