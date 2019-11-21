26-year-old Tabvon L. Sabb, of Delmar, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar man prohibited from possessing a firearm after he allegedly fired off several shots.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, when troopers were dispatched to the 14000 block of Oak Branch Road in Delmar. A citizen reported the sound of shots being fired, which police determined came from 26-year-old Tabvon L. Sabb's residence. There they found three empty 270 Winchester rifle bullets on the back porch and an unloaded Remington 270 Winchester rifle inside the residence.

Upon contact with Sabb at the residence, troopers detected an odor of alcohol. A computer inquiry him to be a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Sabb was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited and possession of a firearm while under the influence. He was later released on $11,000 unsecured bond.