New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced last week that Michael Smith has been promoted from Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Director of Operations to Chief Financial Officer of the New Castle County Government.

The promotion is pending approval from New Castle County Council. Smith will replace outgoing CFO David Gregor, who retires on Dec. 31, according to a press release.

In a statement, Meyer thanked Gregor’s leadership of the County finance department over the last year and a half, and wished him well on his upcoming retirement.

“Gregor was vital in recouping the county’s back taxes on delinquent properties, as well as maintaining the county’s AAA bond rating,” Meyer said.

The Chief Financial Officer heads the Office of Finance, which is responsible for property tax and sewer fee collections, development and oversight of annual operating and capital budgets, grants administration, money management, financial reporting, payments to county employees and vendors, debt financing and property assessments.

Gregor thanked both Meyer and the County finance team in a statement.

“I have truly enjoyed working with the men and women of the County finance team and wish them the best of luck in the future,” he said.

Smith comes with 13 years’ experience between state and county governments, having worked for the state Department of Finance as the Assistant Director of Revenue from 2007 to 2017, and Deputy Director of Revenue from 2017 to 2018 before joining the New Castle County Government in 2018.

“Congratulations to Mike Smith on his promotion,” Meyer said. “I look forward to collaborating with him to deliver value to taxpayers.”

Prior to joining the public sector, Smith worked both as a managing attorney for FSI Tax Corp. in Columbia, Md. and was of counsel with Apex Law Group, LLC, from 2005 to 2007, and in law enforcement having worked as a protective services officer for Ontario Ministry of Parks and Services.

Smith is a 2004 graduate of the Widener University School of Law and completed his undergraduate studies with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Minor in Finance at the University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada in 2001.