Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors saluted sales associates in the Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center for being the office leaders for the month of October 2019.

Jeff Bollinger was recognized for listings. Licensed since 1986 in Delaware and Pennsylvania, Bollinger is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award. He is a 23-year resident of Hockessin.

Rhonda Shin was recognized for volume. Licensed since 2015 in Delaware and Pennsylvania, Shin is a recipient of the Honor Society Award. She resides in Hockessin.

Darlene Garber was recognized for units. Licensed since 2002 in Delaware and Pennsylvania, Garber is a recipient of the Honor Society Award. She is a lifelong resident of Delaware.

Team Endrich, led by Michele and Earl, was recognized for listings and volume. Licensed since 1987, Michele Endrich resides in Landenberg. Licensed since 2007, Earl Endrich resides in Pike Creek. They are recipients of the Chairman’s Circle Award.

The Jason Duncan Team was recognized for units. Licensed since 2016, Duncan is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award. He is a lifelong resident of Delaware.

For more, visit foxroach.com.