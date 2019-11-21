Parents will have two options, a traditional program or an immersion language setting where children are taught in two languages.

Appoquinimink School District will have kindergarten registration Nov. 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Alfred G. Waters Middle School at 1235 Cedar Lane, Middletown.

A child who will turn 5 years old by August 31 can sign up.

Parents will have two options, a traditional program or an immersion language setting where children are taught in two languages: English and Spanish or Chinese. The district said immersion slots fill quickly.

If parents want to place their child in a school outside the assigned feeder pattern, the state requires registration in the home district before a “choice” application can be processed.

Parents are asked not to bring their children.

Anyone can complete the registration in advance.Forms can be found on the Appoquinimink School District’s website.