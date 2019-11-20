In such divisive times, there's one thing that never fails to bring Americans together: food.

We’ve compiled a list of Thanksgiving recipes from Delawareans, for everyone from the beginner cook to the seasoned chef looking for new ideas.

1. Roast Turkey Chelsea Kirk, Newark

1 turkey, 12-14 pounds ¾ pound butter, or 1 ½ cup. Have more available just in case. 2 cups turkey/chicken broth Salt and pepper

Thaw turkey completely and allow to warm to room temperature. Preheat oven to 450 F. Remove neck and giblets. Pat turkey dry with paper towels and season empty cavity generously with salt and pepper. Tie legs together with kitchen twine and tuck wing tips under body. Lay turkey breast-side up on roasting rack, in roasting pan.

Smother entire turkey with softened butter, about a ½ cup. Use more than you think you need, and then some more. Season outer turkey generously with salt and pepper. Pour about two cups of chicken or turkey broth in the bottom of the pan, but not so much that the turkey is sitting in broth. Air circulation under the turkey is key. Place the turkey in the oven and immediately turn the temperature down to 350.

Baste continuously with juices from the bottom of the pan every 15 minutes, or at least every 30 minutes. During the last 30 minutes of cooking, baste several times with fresh melted butter.

Cook time is based on weight. A 12-14 pound bird will take between three and four hours to cook. It’s done when a meat thermometer reads 165 F. When the turkey has reached 165 F, remove from oven, cover in foil and let rest for 20 minutes before carving.

And, according to Kirk, “Eat all the crispy skin before your family knows what happened.”

2. Pumpkin Soup (vegan, gluten-free) Alison Kero, Rehoboth Beach



1 tablespoon coconut oil 1 onion (chopped) 2 cloves garlic (crushed or finely chopped) 1 teaspoon ginger (minced or finely chopped) 1 teaspoon thyme 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1 teaspoon nutmeg 9 cups of pumpkin (peeled and cubed) or two 14 oz. cans of pumpkin puree (NOT pie filling) 1 14 oz. can of coconut milk or coconut cream 1 ½ cups of vegetable stock Salt and pepper

Add coconut oil to a pot and mix in onion, garlic and ginger. Begin sautéing, then add thyme, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Sauté until onions are soft. Add coconut cream, vegetable stock and pumpkin. Stir. Bring to a boil. (If using cubed pumpkin, turn down the heat and simmer for 10 minutes until it's soft, then use blender if necessary.) Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with pumpkin seed garnish.

3. Larkyn’s Spiced Cranberries (vegan and gluten-free) Larkyn Hoban, Georgetown



1 package fresh cranberries 1 cup sugar ¾ cup of water 1 tablespoon cinnamon 1 naval orange (plus zest) 1 apple (Larkyn prefers honey crisp) ¼ cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Boil 3/4 cup of water. Add sugar and stir until dissolved, then add cranberries. Add one tablespoon zest of orange and one tablespoon of cinnamon. Lower heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Dice apples and peeled orange and stir into cooled mixture. Refrigerate and garnish with chopped walnuts for serving.

4. Broccoli Corn Casserole Amy Dotson-Newton, Dover



10 cups of broccoli florets 2 (14.5 oz) cans of cream-style corn 1 tablespoon of dried onion 1 egg, slightly beaten ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 2 tablespoon butter, melted ¾ cup crushed Ritz cracker

Preheat oven to 350 F. Mix broccoli, egg, salt, onion and pepper in casserole dish. Mix crushed crackers and butter together in small bowl, then sprinkle over the broccoli mixture. Bake until crackers are golden brown, 30 - 40 minutes.

5. Collard Greens Maxine Short Johnson, Georgetown

About 25 collard green leaves 4 slices salt pork. Have more available just in case. Water Salt and pepper

Cut off stems, wash. Roll each leaf and slice into about ½ inch strips. Submerge in water, boil until tender. While greens are cooking, place salt pork in frying pan and cook out the fat. Take the pork out of the pan and quickly dice, return to pan. Remove greens from water, drain. Add greens to frying pan and toss in grease until lightly browned. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Pumpkin Pie Andy Devern, Dover

¾ cup sugar 1 teaspoon cinnamon ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground ginger ¼ teaspoon ground cloves 2 eggs 1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin puree 1 can (12 fl. oz.) evaporated milk 1 9-inch deep-dish pie shell, unbaked Whipped cream (optional)

Preheat oven to 425 F. Mix sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger and cloves. Beat eggs in separate, large bowl. Stir in pumpkin and spices, then stir in evaporated milk gradually. Pour into pie shell, place in oven. Bake at 425 F for 15 minutes, then reduce temperature to 350 F and bake for additional 50 minutes, or until knife comes out clean. Let cool on wire rack for two hours. Serve with whipped cream topping.

7. Green Bean Casserole Geri Cafarella, Wilmington

1 can cheddar cheese soup 1/3 cup of milk 1-2 cans of drained French-style green beans 1 can of French fried onions

Preheat oven to 350 F. Stir cheddar cheese soup in a half-quart casserole dish until smooth. Gradually add milk, then mix beans and French fried onions. Bake for 20 minutes, or until bubbly. Sprinkle remaining French fried onions on top and bake additional five minutes. Serves four to six people.

8. Stuffing Shawn Weigel, Hockessin

1 14 oz. bag herbed bread crumbs ½ cup butter 1 stalk celery, chopped (about ½ cup) 1 small onion, chopped (about ½ cup) 2 small Granny Smith apples, diced 2 cups chicken broth 1 stick butter (¼ pound)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Melt butter in saucepan. Add apple, celery and onion and cook for five minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Add the broth to the saucepan and heat to a boil. Remove saucepan from stove, add bread crumbs and stir. Move the stuffing to a greased baking dish and cover. Bake for 30 minutes.

9. Coleslaw Janet Schaffer

3 cups cabbage, shredded coarsely (Janet recommends using the slotted side of a shredder.) 2 green onions (with tops), chopped 2 tablespoons of sugar 1 teaspoon of salt 4 tablespoons of vinegar 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Put sugar, salt, vinegar and vegetable in jar or other airtight container and shake well. Place cabbage in large bowl and toss with mixture.

10. Candied Yams Wanda Morgan, Milford

½ cup dark brown sugar ½ cup orange juice 3 tablespoons butter 1 cinnamon stick 2 tablespoons bourbon (optional) Pinch nutmeg Pinch kosher salt 5 medium sweet potatoes, or about three pounds worth

Preheat oven to 400 F and grease a medium-sized baking dish.

In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, combine all ingredients except potatoes and stir. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer and cook until it has thickened slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove and discard cinnamon stick.

While the syrup is cooking, prepare the potatoes. Peel and slice into half-inch roads, then layer in baking dish. Pour cooked syrup over potatoes and cover with aluminum foil. Bake 30 minutes, then remove foil and bake additional 50 minutes to one hour, basting with syrup every 15 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.

11. Mashed Potatoes Holly Marvel

3 pound bag russet potatoes Half stick of butter, or ¼ cup About 1 cup milk. Have more available just in case. Salt and pepper

Peel and quarter potatoes. Submerge in water, bring to boil. Reduce to medium heat and cook until tender, or until you can put a fork through them. Drain well. In a large mixing bowl, combine potatoes and butter. Use hand or electric mixer to mash. Add milk as you mix to form desired consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste.



