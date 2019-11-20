Lebanon Valley College recognized 180 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen fall athletic teams, including two from Wilmington.

Benjamin Siegfried, a graduate of Conrad Schools of Science pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science; and Garrett Thomas, a graduate of Charter School of Wilmington pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science, are members of the football team. Lebanon Valley posted a 3-7 overall record in 2019, earning wins against Alvernia 31-12, FDU-Florham 31-30 and at Widener 41-35.