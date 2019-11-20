The Delaware Center for Justice announced Nov. 20 that David Bever was named the new executive director of the organization.

A leading voice for criminal justice reform in Delaware, DCJ offers innovative programs for individuals involved in the justice system, and advocates for meaningful policy change at the state and local levels.

“As DCJ embarks on its 100th year in 2020, we are very excited to welcome Dave as our new leader,” said board President Carol Post. “His knowledge and passion for criminal justice reform will help move our organization forward and expand our efforts to envision a more just and equitable future for those who are impacted by the criminal and civil justice systems.”

Bever will bring a longstanding commitment to reform and a broad range of experience when he joins DCJ on Dec. 1. He currently serves as interim executive director and director of development for the ACLU of Delaware, where he has led successful efforts to increase funding and expand the ACLU’s donor base. His previous experience includes serving as executive director for Safe Haven of Pike County in Milford, Pennsylvania, and executive director of the Victim Assistance Center in York, Pennsylvania. He was also the victim assistance coordinator for the Office of the Victim Advocate/Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, and the programming unit supervisor/adult probation officer for York County Adult Probation in York. He holds a Master of Social Work from Temple University.

“I look forward to working with DCJ’s dedicated staff and committed board, and to building on the long, vibrant history of this wonderful organization,” said Bever. “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work with our many state leaders and community partners who share in the hope that equity and justice will become a reality for many more of our Delaware citizens in the months and years ahead. And I am honored to have stepped into this role as we enter our next 100 years.”

For more, visit dcjustice.org.