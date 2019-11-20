34-year-old Matthew Long, of Lewes, charged

A Lewes man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a church.

Rehoboth Beach police were called to the 400 block King Charles Avenue for a report of a burglary on Nov. 4. Someone had damaged two donation boxes and managed to get about $100 out of one, damaged a door and also took some food. Surveillance footage from Oct. 27 showed a while male entering the church, damaging the door and approaching the donation boxes.



The man in the footage was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Long, a former employee of the church. He was taken into custody without incident when he appeared at Sussex County Superior Court for an unrelated matter.



Long was charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of theft under $1,500, two counts of attempted theft under $1,500 and three counts of criminal mischief under $1,000. He was later released on $7,300 unsecured bond.